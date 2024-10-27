Previous
Autumn on a car roof by boxplayer
Autumn on a car roof

The street trees are divesting their leaves and leaving car roofs covered in colour.

Extra hour in bed with the clocks going back and that was handy as we went out early to pick up mum's paper from the flat and check her post/answerphone.

After a halloumi fry-up, I wheeled mum to the farmers' market and down the high street to look at the stalls there. Had a look at the clothes in Sainsbury's and she bought a nice dark blue fleece.

At home, mum sat in the garden for half an hour with a glass of wine - it was that mild. I made a huge pot of soup: fennel, artichoke, potato and kalamata olive stew https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/oct/19/vegan-fennel-artichoke-potato-and-kalamata-olive-stew-recipe-meera-sodha Dave pottered in the garden and unearthed loads of potatoes.

We stopped for tea and cakes from the market. Stew for supper so that will be healthy and make up for the unhealthy cakes ....

Mild enough to sit outside https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-10-27

