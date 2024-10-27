Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
301 / 365
Autumn on a car roof
The street trees are divesting their leaves and leaving car roofs covered in colour.
Extra hour in bed with the clocks going back and that was handy as we went out early to pick up mum's paper from the flat and check her post/answerphone.
After a halloumi fry-up, I wheeled mum to the farmers' market and down the high street to look at the stalls there. Had a look at the clothes in Sainsbury's and she bought a nice dark blue fleece.
At home, mum sat in the garden for half an hour with a glass of wine - it was that mild. I made a huge pot of soup: fennel, artichoke, potato and kalamata olive stew
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/oct/19/vegan-fennel-artichoke-potato-and-kalamata-olive-stew-recipe-meera-sodha
Dave pottered in the garden and unearthed loads of potatoes.
We stopped for tea and cakes from the market. Stew for supper so that will be healthy and make up for the unhealthy cakes ....
Mild enough to sit outside
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-10-27
27 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8386
photos
174
followers
200
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Latest from all albums
2234
297
298
299
2235
300
301
2236
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th October 2024 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
leaf
,
autumn
,
roof
,
fallen
,
colourful
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close