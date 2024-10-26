The sun tries to make an appearance

After a very gloomy day, breaks in the cloud appeared as the afternoon went on and made for a nice backdrop to the Palm House at Kew Gardens.
First off, cycled to the park Saturday market to buy more cultured coleslaw as mum has been enjoying that. Also bought extra cheese and an interesting ginger conserve.
Headed out for an afternoon at Kew Gardens - had thought to take mum, but it's quite a long trek. Had a look round the Evolution garden and the water lily house, walked up the Syon vista and over the Sackville crossing ending up at the lunchless Pavilion Café.
All starting to look nice and autumnal, though still a lot of green. A few blooms out with the odd pollinator buzzing around, including loads of asters. Also beautiful tulip trees, ginkyos and a Japanese horse chestnut with enormous leaves. Evidence also of the Halloween light trail they've got going at the moment.
Had a lovely afternoon tea at the Botanical with prosecco and a good look round the shop where I bought a couple of cocktails in tins and hand cream as presents for mum (she's partial to a cocktail).
At home, we weren't very hungry but heated up a plate of food for mum and watched Sabotage - a very early and rather dark Hitchcock.