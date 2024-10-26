Previous
The sun tries to make an appearance by boxplayer
300 / 365

The sun tries to make an appearance

After a very gloomy day, breaks in the cloud appeared as the afternoon went on and made for a nice backdrop to the Palm House at Kew Gardens.

First off, cycled to the park Saturday market to buy more cultured coleslaw as mum has been enjoying that. Also bought extra cheese and an interesting ginger conserve.

Headed out for an afternoon at Kew Gardens - had thought to take mum, but it's quite a long trek. Had a look round the Evolution garden and the water lily house, walked up the Syon vista and over the Sackville crossing ending up at the lunchless Pavilion Café.

All starting to look nice and autumnal, though still a lot of green. A few blooms out with the odd pollinator buzzing around, including loads of asters. Also beautiful tulip trees, ginkyos and a Japanese horse chestnut with enormous leaves. Evidence also of the Halloween light trail they've got going at the moment.

Had a lovely afternoon tea at the Botanical with prosecco and a good look round the shop where I bought a couple of cocktails in tins and hand cream as presents for mum (she's partial to a cocktail).

At home, we weren't very hungry but heated up a plate of food for mum and watched Sabotage - a very early and rather dark Hitchcock.

Now how did that happen https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-10-26

26 October 2024
Kew Gardens
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
82% complete

Renee Salamon ace
How lovely Kew is in all seasons
October 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2024  
Tia ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very lovely
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
October 27th, 2024  
KV ace
Sounds like a super nice day… lovely sunset and pretty place.
October 27th, 2024  
