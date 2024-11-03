Yet more fallen leaves as autumn swings in big time. Walking back from the Chilwell craft market.
Felt a little icky in the night - far too much food than I'm used to. Up to breakfast in good time so that we could visit the market. Said goodbye to L and P who were on an earlier train than me and walked the pretty autumn streets to the market.
Interesting craft stalls and some food including street food. Walked back and said goodbye to S . Had a cup of tea with A before my train to St Pancras. Home to unpack all the hamper goodies S had given Dave and I as a late birthday present.
T and B and mum returned from an outing - now waiting for tea and a cardamom bun.