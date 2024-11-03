Previous
Fallen by boxplayer
308 / 365

Fallen

Yet more fallen leaves as autumn swings in big time. Walking back from the Chilwell craft market.

Felt a little icky in the night - far too much food than I'm used to. Up to breakfast in good time so that we could visit the market. Said goodbye to L and P who were on an earlier train than me and walked the pretty autumn streets to the market.

Interesting craft stalls and some food including street food. Walked back and said goodbye to S . Had a cup of tea with A before my train to St Pancras. Home to unpack all the hamper goodies S had given Dave and I as a late birthday present.

T and B and mum returned from an outing - now waiting for tea and a cardamom bun.

The Garage https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-03

3 November 2024
Beeston, Nottingham
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice autumn street view.
November 3rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice use of foreground and focus!
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise