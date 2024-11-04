Previous
Curtains
Curtains

My sister T fixes on new hooks onto curtains she's given us to hang in the small spare room where mum is staying. She'd gone out to get them earlier today which was nice.

Working from home day and again felt very fretful - it being morning and the beginning of the week. But the day got better.

Mum had a phone consultation with a nurse at the hospital to find out more about her constipation issues and they're going to have her in to do more of a probe.

T and B around at lunchtime so we had the leftover black bean soup.

4 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
4th November 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Beverley ace
Pretty floral curtains … they’ll look lovely
November 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The curtains looks like a pretty William Morris print
November 4th, 2024  
Tia ace
Lovely design on the curtains
November 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They do look pretty.
November 4th, 2024  
