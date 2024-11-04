Sign up
Curtains
My sister T fixes on new hooks onto curtains she's given us to hang in the small spare room where mum is staying. She'd gone out to get them earlier today which was nice.
Working from home day and again felt very fretful - it being morning and the beginning of the week. But the day got better.
Mum had a phone consultation with a nurse at the hospital to find out more about her constipation issues and they're going to have her in to do more of a probe.
T and B around at lunchtime so we had the leftover black bean soup.
4 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8400
photos
174
followers
200
following
84% complete
View this month »
Beverley
ace
Pretty floral curtains … they’ll look lovely
November 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The curtains looks like a pretty William Morris print
November 4th, 2024
Tia
ace
Lovely design on the curtains
November 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They do look pretty.
November 4th, 2024
