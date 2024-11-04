Curtains

My sister T fixes on new hooks onto curtains she's given us to hang in the small spare room where mum is staying. She'd gone out to get them earlier today which was nice.



Working from home day and again felt very fretful - it being morning and the beginning of the week. But the day got better.



Mum had a phone consultation with a nurse at the hospital to find out more about her constipation issues and they're going to have her in to do more of a probe.



T and B around at lunchtime so we had the leftover black bean soup.



4 November 2024

Walthamstow E17