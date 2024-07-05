New home toast

Champagne in honour of sister S and B's new home. Catching up with holiday photos.
Last breakfast after our time at the Halsway Manor Leveret week. Said our goodbyes, paid the bar bill, and packed the car to drive on to Wiltshire in the pissy rain, watching bits of news come in as Starmer officially became prime minister.
Stopped at the Mason's Arms just outside Frome for a wee and a beer. Drove on through Frome to take a look at it before going on to T and B's new house in Bradford-on-Avon.
A nice 60s house, light and airy on a quiet road, with gardens and a field and countryside beyond. Deer come to visit and lots of birds.
Helped with some unloading, and unpacking of boxes, putting kitchen stuff away. Dave helped B get the futon and sofa out of storage and into the house. B drove the van back to Bristol to return it while Dave put the sofa and bed together.
When B returned, we opened the champagne, getting a bit squiffy having not eaten much. Supper at the Barge Inn just down the hill - rather exceptional food: smoked salmon, fish and chips, and a superb hot brownie with peanut butter.