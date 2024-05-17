Sign up
Previous
Photo 1796
The Hawthorn Tree
A short video clip of Blowzabella playing the Hawthorn Tree written by Jon Swayne.
The return of Blowzabella
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-17
Under the arch
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-17
17 May 2024
Worplesden, Surrey
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8103
photos
178
followers
206
following
Tags
musician
,
band
,
music
,
musicians
,
dancing
,
folk
,
folk music
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
blowzabella
Casablanca
ace
Lovely and nice to see the dancers too.
May 18th, 2024
