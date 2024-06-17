Where there's Brass

Written and performed by Tom Kitching accompanied by Marit Fält on Nordic mandola - music and excerpts from his book about travelling the waterways of London on a traditional narrowboat. Fabulous evening of music but also captivating and impassioned storytelling - including settings I'm familiar with from my towpath cycle rides.
End of my madcap weekend - started a bit meh, but got better obviously. Woke up feeling a bit indigestion-y and extremely tired - so didn't do the hotel breakfast but picked up a bagel from a café round the corner from the Sheffield office. It was huge and I could only eat half of it and ended up feeling a bit more indigestion-y.
Stayed tired most of the day and decided against lunch - not wanting to be on a packed train with no toilets. Wasn't sure if I'd make this evening's concert.
Left work at 4 to get the train to St Pancras which turned out to be wonderfully not-packed and with functioning toilets. I felt safe enough to eat the rest of my bagel. Arrived on time and made my way to Camden for the concert - a packed sell-out show - and cake, a sidecar and beer. Tummy feeling much better 🤣