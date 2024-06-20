Colourful reflections

In amongst the grey, flashes of reflected colour liven up this block. See my June Wild image to see the source of the colour.
Working in Croydon and very tired having woken up in the early hours and not really slept much after. Left E and N to fend for themselves and have a day of shopping.
I was tempted by a veggie breakfast roll from Starbucks at Victoria and struggled to eat it on the train to East Croydon, so hot it was. Nice to be in with team members M and A.
Went to lunch with them in Boxpark which was slightly dissatisfying as it was being prepared for a Euros big screen showing of the England match and the music was too loud. The veggie tacos I had were very good though. As was the spoonful of apple crumble I had from M who was tempted by the crumble van.
Left work early at 3.30 so I could be in when E and N came home to watch the England match. Logged in again to do more work while England pathetically just managed to draw against Denmark.