Saffron Square by boxplayer
Photo 1816

Saffron Square

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 20
June words: Look up

The street trees dwarfed by the colourful height of Saffron Square - the source of the coloured reflections in my main pic.

Coloured reflections https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-20

20 June 2024
Croydon, Surrey
20th June 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
497% complete

Photo Details

