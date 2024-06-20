Sign up
Previous
Photo 1816
Saffron Square
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 20
June words: Look up
The street trees dwarfed by the colourful height of Saffron Square - the source of the coloured reflections in my main pic.
Coloured reflections
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-20
20 June 2024
Croydon, Surrey
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8173
photos
179
followers
206
following
497% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th June 2024 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
leaves
,
colourful
,
up
,
flats
,
tower block
,
look up
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
,
saffron square
