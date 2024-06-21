Sign up
Photo 1817
Garden path
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 21
June words: Pathway
Dead nettles for the pollinators poking out as I breakfast in the morning sunshine after the shortest night. All downhill to winter from here as they say.
21 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8176
photos
180
followers
206
following
Tags
garden
,
path
,
pathway
,
nettle
,
june24words
,
30dayswild-2024
Yao RL
ace
Or to us, all uphill to Summer, cannot wait.
June 22nd, 2024
