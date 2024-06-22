Sign up
Previous
Photo 1818
Crocs (not rocks)
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 22
June words: Rocks
Didn't find any rocks. But a typical urban wild scene - a planter on the roadside full of weeds - black horehound and ivy - and a single child's Crocs sandal.
Double act
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-22
Bagpiper
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-22
22 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd June 2024 2:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lost
,
rocks
,
street
,
pink
,
shoe
,
weeds
,
abandoned
,
weed
,
ivy
,
crocs
,
planter
,
june24words
,
30dayswild-2024
,
black horehound
Casablanca
ace
You have to wonder how she didn't notice she only had one shoe on.....
June 23rd, 2024
