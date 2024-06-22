Previous
Crocs (not rocks) by boxplayer
Photo 1818

Crocs (not rocks)

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 22
June words: Rocks

Didn't find any rocks. But a typical urban wild scene - a planter on the roadside full of weeds - black horehound and ivy - and a single child's Crocs sandal.

22 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
You have to wonder how she didn't notice she only had one shoe on.....
June 23rd, 2024  
