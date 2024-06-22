Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2168
Bagpiper
Julien Cartonnet from Topette plays a waltz for the dancers.
Double act
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-22
Crocs (not rocks)
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-22
22 June 2024
Camden Town NW1
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8179
photos
181
followers
206
following
593% complete
View this month »
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
Latest from all albums
1816
172
2167
173
1817
2168
174
1818
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd June 2024 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
music
,
dance
,
bagpipes
,
dancing
,
folk
,
folk music
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
bal
,
bagpiper
,
topette
Casablanca
ace
Love the sounds of the pipes!
June 23rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Somehow I can not imagine waltzing to bagpipes - maybe that's showing a lack of imagination on my part!
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close