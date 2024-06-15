Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2164
Chickpea stew and injere
Looks rather odd but it was very tasty at this evening's Ethiopian restaurant. The injere is the pancake-like fermented bread that the stew sits on. You eat it all with your fingers.
Topette at the Jam Jar
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-15
Cat on a mission
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-15
15 June 2024
Bristol
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8161
photos
179
followers
207
following
592% complete
View this month »
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
Latest from all albums
1808
165
1809
166
1810
2164
167
1811
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
15th June 2024 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
restaurant
,
stew
,
ethiopian
,
injere
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close