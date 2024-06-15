Previous
Chickpea stew and injere by boxplayer
Chickpea stew and injere

Looks rather odd but it was very tasty at this evening's Ethiopian restaurant. The injere is the pancake-like fermented bread that the stew sits on. You eat it all with your fingers.

15 June 2024
Bristol
