To be removed

The rather prosaic phrasing used on the notice pinned to this tree, announcing its imminent destruction. One of several glorious London plane tree specimens along this route to the office - unfortunately it has some kind of fungal problem at its base making it a health and safety issue.
In the normal office today after my trips to Sheffield and Croydon last week - the sun was shining hotly even as I walked in early. Lots of meetings unfortunately, but K brought in lots of interesting Polish nibbles as this is the last day most of us are in before she moves on to her next placement.
Also had a choir rehearsal, concert looming - and got a much needed haircut.
Having discovered yesterday that I need 13 annual leave days for all my forthcoming jaunts, and that I have the sorry sum of 9 days left - I stayed later not leaving till gone 7.30. Need to build up some regular flexi. Didn't feel like watching the football so no loss there. Currently still a no-score draw as I write enjoying the lingering warmth in the garden.