Previous
To be removed by boxplayer
177 / 365

To be removed

The rather prosaic phrasing used on the notice pinned to this tree, announcing its imminent destruction. One of several glorious London plane tree specimens along this route to the office - unfortunately it has some kind of fungal problem at its base making it a health and safety issue.

In the normal office today after my trips to Sheffield and Croydon last week - the sun was shining hotly even as I walked in early. Lots of meetings unfortunately, but K brought in lots of interesting Polish nibbles as this is the last day most of us are in before she moves on to her next placement.

Also had a choir rehearsal, concert looming - and got a much needed haircut.

Having discovered yesterday that I need 13 annual leave days for all my forthcoming jaunts, and that I have the sorry sum of 9 days left - I stayed later not leaving till gone 7.30. Need to build up some regular flexi. Didn't feel like watching the football so no loss there. Currently still a no-score draw as I write enjoying the lingering warmth in the garden.

Waiting for kickoff https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-25
Favourite wild corner https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-25

25 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
So sad, it looks healthy enough - great pov
June 25th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Aww, always think of Dogmatix from the Asterix books whenever see a tree felled and want to howl!
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise