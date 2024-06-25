Sign up
Previous
Photo 2169
Waiting for kickoff
In a pub, they have gathered for the match between England and Slovenia and on screen Gareth Southgate walks on to the pitch. I think England have qualified for the next round already.
25 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
25th June 2024 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
flag
,
football
,
television
,
flags
,
england
,
match
,
telly
,
euros
,
euro 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
We’re in a pub in Milan - such a boring game
June 25th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@rensala
🤣 a boring game, surely not??
June 25th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
All football is boring!! There doesn't seem the excitement this time. I've not heard drunk people from any of the pubs around here singing 'It's coming home' once! Normally it's the whole night long whenever England play.
June 25th, 2024
