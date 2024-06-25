Previous
Waiting for kickoff

In a pub, they have gathered for the match between England and Slovenia and on screen Gareth Southgate walks on to the pitch. I think England have qualified for the next round already.

25 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
Boxplayer

Renee Salamon ace
We’re in a pub in Milan - such a boring game
June 25th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@rensala 🤣 a boring game, surely not??
June 25th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
All football is boring!! There doesn't seem the excitement this time. I've not heard drunk people from any of the pubs around here singing 'It's coming home' once! Normally it's the whole night long whenever England play.
June 25th, 2024  
