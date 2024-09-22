Previous
Giverny flowers by boxplayer
Photo 2223

Giverny flowers

Just a selection of the beautiful blooms at Monet's gardens at Giverny, raindrops still in evidence. Catching up with last weekend's choir trip.

Clockwise from top left:
Japanese anemone
Dahlia with hard working bee
Abutilon
Dahlia
Salvia Belle de Loire
Autumn crocus

Monet's Giverny https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-22

22 September 2024
Giverny, France
