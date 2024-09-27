Previous
Colour by boxplayer
Colour

A detail from the new mural in yesterday's image. I like it when you get all the street textures like pipes and air bricks painted over.

Worked at home first so could have breakfast with T and B and see them out on to mum's again with her shopping. Pouring with rain again.

Went into the office after for a mixed day - panic over something needing publishing at 4, which then got pulled and quieter periods.

More leak drama - after the café reported a leak, someone (landlord downstairs business partner I think) came up to our rented flat and found the condensing pipe unattached and leaking under the boiler. He stuck it back on - hope will be alright as my plumber had problems with his van. So fed up with this.

27 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
Bill Davidson
A super strong, vibrant detail
September 27th, 2024  
