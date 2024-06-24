Sign up
Bellflowers
Or campanula. Spotted as I nipped to the post box.
Very hot today so a quick breakfast in the garden before I was forced in out of the heat and brightness to carry on working inside.
The girls left today - I tried to make sure they didn't leave anything behind and got them an Uber to the airport. Flight slightly delayed again.
Now in the still warm garden with a cheeky beginning of the week gin.
Moss landscape
Karen
ace
Love it, the pov is fantastic. The textures of the paint are great.
In the heat, I think a cheeky gin should go down just fine!
June 24th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
June 24th, 2024
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture. Lovely focus and dof. Fav
June 24th, 2024
Dianne
ace
They must be hardy plants growing out of the wall. Nice pov.
June 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful POV
June 24th, 2024
In the heat, I think a cheeky gin should go down just fine!