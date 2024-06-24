Previous
Bellflowers by boxplayer
Bellflowers

Or campanula. Spotted as I nipped to the post box.

Very hot today so a quick breakfast in the garden before I was forced in out of the heat and brightness to carry on working inside.

The girls left today - I tried to make sure they didn't leave anything behind and got them an Uber to the airport. Flight slightly delayed again.

Now in the still warm garden with a cheeky beginning of the week gin.

24 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
24th June 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Karen ace
Love it, the pov is fantastic. The textures of the paint are great.

In the heat, I think a cheeky gin should go down just fine!
June 24th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
June 24th, 2024  
haskar ace
A wonderful capture. Lovely focus and dof. Fav
June 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
They must be hardy plants growing out of the wall. Nice pov.
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful POV
June 24th, 2024  
