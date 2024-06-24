Previous
Moss landscape by boxplayer
Photo 1820

Moss landscape

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 24
June words: Landscape

I often find veritable cities and landscapes in the tiny world of mosses, but there didn't seem to be any spectacularly special ones nearby.

24 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
haskar ace
Beautifully captured.
June 24th, 2024  
