Moss landscape
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 24
June words: Landscape
I often find veritable cities and landscapes in the tiny world of mosses, but there didn't seem to be any spectacularly special ones nearby.
24 June 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8183
photos
182
followers
206
following
498% complete
Tags
street
,
landscape
,
moss
,
june24words
,
30dayswild-2024
haskar
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 24th, 2024
