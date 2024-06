Leaf puddle

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 23June words: PuddleAfter all the rain earlier, of course we're now in the middle of a hot spell. A tiny puddle has caught on a plant Dave watered in the garden as we sat out for breakfast.Hollyhock https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-23 23 June 2024Walthamstow E17