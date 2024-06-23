Sign up
175 / 365
Hollyhock
An intense red specimen - on the way back from the session.
Very warm today and I mainly rested after yesterday's dancing, breakfasting and reading in the garden. The girls went shopping again - fine by us, we were very tired.
Session later - small but select gathering, so quite enjoyable.
Leaf puddle
23 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8181
photos
182
followers
206
following
47% complete
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
2167
173
1817
2168
174
1818
175
1819
Views
2
Album
365 2024
Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd June 2024 7:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Public
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
flower
,
hollyhock
