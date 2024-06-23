Previous
Hollyhock by boxplayer
Hollyhock

An intense red specimen - on the way back from the session.

Very warm today and I mainly rested after yesterday's dancing, breakfasting and reading in the garden. The girls went shopping again - fine by us, we were very tired.

Session later - small but select gathering, so quite enjoyable.

23 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
23rd June 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
