Down the vortex by boxplayer
Down the vortex

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 26
June words: Look down

You could disappear down the wormhole of this interesting leaf in the garden. One of Dave's waifs and strays he's brought back from work I think. Swifts going crazy today - flying and swooping and squealing - they love this warm weather.

Looking down on a foxglove https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-26

26 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
A great swirl within the leaf.
June 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the swirl
June 26th, 2024  
KV ace
Great shape and swirl in the leaf… love your title.
June 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fun take on the word of the day
June 26th, 2024  
