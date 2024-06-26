Sign up
Previous
Photo 1822
Down the vortex
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 26
June words: Look down
You could disappear down the wormhole of this interesting leaf in the garden. One of Dave's waifs and strays he's brought back from work I think. Swifts going crazy today - flying and swooping and squealing - they love this warm weather.
Looking down on a foxglove
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-26
26 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8188
photos
182
followers
208
following
499% complete
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1819
176
1820
177
1821
2169
1822
178
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
26th June 2024 4:23pm
green
,
leaf
,
down
,
garden
,
vortex
,
whirl
,
june24words
,
30dayswild-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great swirl within the leaf.
June 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the swirl
June 26th, 2024
KV
ace
Great shape and swirl in the leaf… love your title.
June 26th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fun take on the word of the day
June 26th, 2024
