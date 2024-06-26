Looking down on a foxglove

A day of getting through quite a long list of stuff: finally caught up with a bit of 365 commenting; filled out our postal vote forms; dug out my winter clothes to stow away and decided what to take for a forthcoming break; ironing and more list and packing stuff; backing up photos; preparing halloumi peppers for supper.
Also phoned sister S who's recovering from Covid. She had an interesting time in Iceland - not all good unfortunately due to some strong personalities in the group.
Had our halloumi peppers in the warm garden - the last day of the very hot weather - going down to a more normal 23/24 from tomorrow. Only thing left on my list now is music practice.