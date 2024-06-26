Previous
Looking down on a foxglove by boxplayer
178 / 365

Looking down on a foxglove

Still a few knocking about in the garden.

A day of getting through quite a long list of stuff: finally caught up with a bit of 365 commenting; filled out our postal vote forms; dug out my winter clothes to stow away and decided what to take for a forthcoming break; ironing and more list and packing stuff; backing up photos; preparing halloumi peppers for supper.

Also phoned sister S who's recovering from Covid. She had an interesting time in Iceland - not all good unfortunately due to some strong personalities in the group.

Had our halloumi peppers in the warm garden - the last day of the very hot weather - going down to a more normal 23/24 from tomorrow. Only thing left on my list now is music practice.

Down the vortex https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-26

26 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
48% complete

Susan Wakely ace
A great perspective. Not a part of the plant that usually gets looked at.
June 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
June 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2024  
