Double act by boxplayer
174 / 365

Double act

James and Andy from Topette do a duo number during this evening's bal - some of Andy's lovely waltzes.

The girls went shopping again and we had a quiet day of admin and I also got a good chunk of music practice in.

Mum phoned in a flap to say her bus (the only one that passes her flat) is on diversion again because of roadworks until the end of July. So infuriating. Especially as we'll be going away for a week soon.

Cooked salmon foil parcels with potatoes and veg for an early supper and left some for the girls in case they were hungry when they came back.

Drove to Camden via my mum's to deliver her a couple of things, reassuring her that we'd make sure she had enough stuff in while we were away and even if she needed anything, we could arrange a delivery.

Bal with Topette was brilliant with even a couple of new tunes. Loads of people there - too many to really catch up with: Anna, Sophie, the HMs, E, W and F, Catherine (without S who's got COVID), Sian, T and J, H and R, Joanne and more. Fun was had and beer spilt on my cardigan and Dave's top.

22 June 2024
Camden Town NW1
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
47% complete

Brigette ace
they certainly look in the zone
June 23rd, 2024  
