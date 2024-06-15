Topette at the Jam Jar

A bal on this nice little clubby venue in Bristol.
Day one of a bit of a madcap running around weekend. Train from Paddington to Bristol first thing. Unfortunately the train I'd booked was cancelled so I had to get the next one along with a whole trainload of other people.
I thought I'd been clever, finding the platform ahead of it showing on the board, by checking out the arrivals. Was thus one of the first on the train and I quickly found a seat without a reservation. Only to find that they then put up the reservations 5 mins later. Luckily nobody came to claim my seat, maybe because it was too mobbed for anyone to make their way through the carriages.
Sister T met me at the station and after dumping my stuff we spent a few hours exploring the charity shops, art and craft shops and general gift opportunities of independent shop centre, the Gloucester Road. Found a few presents and Rukmini Iyer's new book. Brunch in the Boston Tea Party (smoked salmon and avocado with egg on toast) and tea and cake in the old health food shop by the Amnesty International bookshop. Rain cleared and the sun came out (Dave said they'd had a monster thunderstorm in London).
Home to relax before an Uber to the Ethiopian restaurant to meet L, P, R and C as well as B and birthday girl Jo. Proper family restaurant and we sat not at a table but around little mini tables. Ate with fingers the slightly spicy stews with injere. Interesting drinks too, fresh ginger tea and squeezed fresh mango juice. Rather slow service though.
Bal with Topette just round the corner in a cosy ambient venue. Seemed a bit quiet to start but it soon filled up. Great music and dancing but a terrible floor that really damaged my knees. Uber back home for tea and nibbles. Still cold even with the bit of sun earlier.