I love a desire path. 'Paths and tracks made over time by the wishes and feet of walkers' Robert Macfarlane. On the way to meet Dave.After another late night and my madcap weekend, I was glad I'd taken today off as leave. Woke with Dave obviously when his alarm went at 6, and having seen him off, I didn't think I'd fall back to sleep. But the next thing I knew it was 10.45am.Bright warm day, perhaps summer has arrived. Breakfast in the garden, reading, putting a wash on and a bit of tidying took up some time followed by tunes practice for a music week away.Left for Dave's work so we could drive to Stansted to meet cousin (once removed) E and her friend N, staying with us for a week. Flight was delayed but they eventually came through the arrivals gate and we drove home for a buffet with potatoes, veg and salmon (ham for the girls). K had packed loads of lovely presents for us rather naughtily. Another late one to bed.International arrivals https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-18 Not camouflaged https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-18 18 June 2024Enfield, Middlesex