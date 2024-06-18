I love a desire path. 'Paths and tracks made over time by the wishes and feet of walkers' Robert Macfarlane. On the way to meet Dave.
After another late night and my madcap weekend, I was glad I'd taken today off as leave. Woke with Dave obviously when his alarm went at 6, and having seen him off, I didn't think I'd fall back to sleep. But the next thing I knew it was 10.45am.
Bright warm day, perhaps summer has arrived. Breakfast in the garden, reading, putting a wash on and a bit of tidying took up some time followed by tunes practice for a music week away.
Left for Dave's work so we could drive to Stansted to meet cousin (once removed) E and her friend N, staying with us for a week. Flight was delayed but they eventually came through the arrivals gate and we drove home for a buffet with potatoes, veg and salmon (ham for the girls). K had packed loads of lovely presents for us rather naughtily. Another late one to bed.