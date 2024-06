Not camouflaged

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 18June words: CamouflageLittle woodlouse that I disturbed when I lifted up a plant pot thinks I can't see him.I had hoped to see one of those cute black and white stripey jumping spiders on the garden table. But they were obviously being shy.Desire path https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-18 International arrivals https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-18 18 June 2024Walthamstow E17