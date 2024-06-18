Previous
Not camouflaged by boxplayer
Photo 1814

Not camouflaged

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 18
June words: Camouflage

Little woodlouse that I disturbed when I lifted up a plant pot thinks I can't see him.

I had hoped to see one of those cute black and white stripey jumping spiders on the garden table. But they were obviously being shy.

Desire path https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-18
International arrivals https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-18

18 June 2024
Walthamstow E17

18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise