Photo 1814
Not camouflaged
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 18
June words: Camouflage
Little woodlouse that I disturbed when I lifted up a plant pot thinks I can't see him.
I had hoped to see one of those cute black and white stripey jumping spiders on the garden table. But they were obviously being shy.
Desire path
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-18
International arrivals
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-18
18 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8169
photos
179
followers
207
following
496% complete
Views
7
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th June 2024 2:33pm
Tags
insect
,
garden
,
hiding
,
hidden
,
camouflage
,
woodlouse
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
