Smooth green by boxplayer
Photo 1813

Smooth green

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 17
June words: Smooth

Another patch of wild flowers and greenery this time close to the city centre.

Where there's Brass https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-17

17 June 2024
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
496% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well done.
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
I like the backlight coming through the leaf
June 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Creatively simple.
June 18th, 2024  
