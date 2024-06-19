Previous
Making its mind up by boxplayer
Photo 1815

Making its mind up

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 19
June words: Weather

The weather that is - whether to be hot or quite cool. Breakfast in the garden and when the sun went behind one of those fluffy clouds, it felt decidedly chill. But later on, it got really quite hot.

Late lunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-19

19 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
497% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise