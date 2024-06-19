Sign up
Photo 1815
Making its mind up
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 19
June words: Weather
The weather that is - whether to be hot or quite cool. Breakfast in the garden and when the sun went behind one of those fluffy clouds, it felt decidedly chill. But later on, it got really quite hot.
Late lunch
19 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
sky
cloud
weather
clouds
garden
umbrella
june24words
30-days-wild24
