Wooden door panels from the AD500s found near Samarkand. So many lovely things to see at the British Museum's Silk Roads. Something to put today's US election result into perspective... Civilizations, they come, they go...
Left mum at home with T and B while we travelled in to the exhibition. Spent a good 3 hours in there and bought the catalogue. Had lunch in the Museum Tavern opposite - battered halloumi, fishcakes and a first glass of mulled wine of the season.
Got home in time to say goodbye to T and B, driving home today and get ready for next visitors M and I tomorrow. T and B had taken mum to a high street greasy spoon for lunch.
In good news, got us all booked in for Christmas dinner at the Finnish church.