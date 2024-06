At Côte Brasserie.Non-working day so we were able to breakfast with E and N. Took them shopping to Sainsbury's after to pick up more things that they could eat (dietary requirements) and also a big shop for mum.They pootled to TKMaxx after while we chilled for a bit. Drive after to mum's to say hello and deliver her shopping. She didn't feel up to coming to eat so we left her for a late lunch at Côte. Very good there with dietary requirements and allergies, so everyone got something suitable.Making its mind up https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-06-19 19 June 2024Highgate N6