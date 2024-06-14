Previous
Growing jasmine by boxplayer
Growing jasmine

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 14
June words: Growth

We used to have a lovely jasmine bush growing up the arbour but a year or two ago when we had appalling rain and/or heat, it died. But it's starting to come back poking through the bench slats.

14 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Phil Howcroft ace
does it smell beautiful ?
June 14th, 2024  
