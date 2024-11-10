Cheeky

Cheeky because I saw this gorgeous matching fox jewellery set at the craft fair at Big Penny Social and coveted them. I bought them and knowing my mum's always asking me to tell her what I want for Christmas, told her I want these so this will be her present to me.



Started mum on her pre-test dietary regime - yoghurt and honey for breakfast and her prep medicine. No serious side effects yet - there's still time. Dave and I ate left over fish and chips heated under the grill.



I did a big audit of all the stuff in our present box and started the 2024 Xmas presents spreadsheet - not long to get organised. Cycled to a couple of craft fairs. The first - where I found the fox jewellery was good and I picked up a lot of pretty decorations that I will use to adorn my wrapping. The other one in the village wasn't great. But popped into the local shops and found a nice pear and chocolate pannetone that will do for someone.



Back home, mum seemed OK and had had an omelette for lunch.



10 November 2024

Walthamstow E17