Tapas restaurant by boxplayer
Tapas restaurant

A treat before mum has to go on her pre-test dietary regime from tomorrow.

Off back home https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-09

9 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Barb ace
Lovely photo of your mum and hubby!
November 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Your mum has such a happy face when she’s smiling. Good luck for her tomorrow. She will be glad when it’s over.
November 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy smiling faces.
November 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Treats are sooo good for all.
November 9th, 2024  
