Photo 2247
Tapas restaurant
A treat before mum has to go on her pre-test dietary regime from tomorrow.
Off back home
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-09
9 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
restaurant
,
drink
,
drinks
,
cheers
,
prosecco
Barb
ace
Lovely photo of your mum and hubby!
November 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Your mum has such a happy face when she’s smiling. Good luck for her tomorrow. She will be glad when it’s over.
November 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Happy smiling faces.
November 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Treats are sooo good for all.
November 9th, 2024
