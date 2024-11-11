Sign up
Previous
Photo 2248
Poppy
I'm old-fashioned and like the traditional paper poppy that you buy a week or two before Remembrance Day. I love how it gradually gets a bit battered and curly around the edges as you wear it every day on the way to and from work.
Morning sky
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-11
11 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8413
photos
174
followers
200
following
615% complete
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
11th November 2024 6:05pm
Privacy
Public
red
remembrance
poppy
remembrance day
Pat Knowles
ace
I once bought one of those shiny metal ones, it was very pretty but I can’t wear it as the safety catch came off so I buy one each year now.
November 11th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
November 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lots of knitted poppies for us this year with the paper ones few and far between
November 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Yours are a little different than ours - nice to see.
November 11th, 2024
