Poppy by boxplayer
Photo 2248

Poppy

I'm old-fashioned and like the traditional paper poppy that you buy a week or two before Remembrance Day. I love how it gradually gets a bit battered and curly around the edges as you wear it every day on the way to and from work.

11 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Pat Knowles ace
I once bought one of those shiny metal ones, it was very pretty but I can’t wear it as the safety catch came off so I buy one each year now.
November 11th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
November 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lots of knitted poppies for us this year with the paper ones few and far between
November 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Yours are a little different than ours - nice to see.
November 11th, 2024  
