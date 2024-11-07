Sign up
Previous
Photo 2245
The North Wind
Or Le Vent du Nord, French Canadian band singing and playing traditional and based-on-traditional songs and dances.
Bicycles
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-07
7 November 2024
Camden Town NW1
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8406
photos
174
followers
200
following
615% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
7th November 2024 8:12pm
Tags
band
,
music
,
concert
,
musicians
,
stage
,
folk
,
folk music
,
accordion
,
le vent du nord
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture. I sure it was very enjoyable
November 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
