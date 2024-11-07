Somebody's added appropriate graffiti across from this cycle crossing. On the way back from lunch on the high street.
Busy day not just working from home but getting ready for more visitors and an evening out. Always more complicated with mum here. She got a call to make an appointment for a CT scan, all sorted for next week. But complicated as I had to find a time to go to the hospital to pick up the prep stuff she needs for it.
Needed extra shopping so we went to the International Supermarket and had lunch out - nice scrambled egg and avocado sourdough at the Qwerky café.
Also put in a delivery order for tomorrow and put baked potatoes in for an early supper. We ate quickly and sorted mum out with supper and Eastenders before we left for a concert with French Canadians Le Vent du Nord.
Excellent gig as always with their crowd pleasing set of Quebecois songs and tunes. C and S had saved us seats near the front. The band even got the seated crowd dancing for a couple of numbers.
Back home after sticky traffic, mum was still up but no M and I in yet - they arrived an hour or so later after we'd all retired.