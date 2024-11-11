Previous
Morning sky by boxplayer
Morning sky

Rather a nice pink sky when I looked out the back door. Usually means a change in the weather, but it was a lovely sunny fresh autumn day. Not that I saw much of it working from home.

Watched the work Remembrance Day event over Teams. Usually attend in person but stayed home to supervise mum with her dietary regime. Still not much going on with the prep medicine.

Poppy https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-11

11 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
ace
LManning (Laura) ace
This is really lovely, especially on black.
November 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Very nice
November 11th, 2024  
Tia ace
Nice early morning shot
November 11th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely colors
November 11th, 2024  
