Previous
316 / 365
Morning sky
Rather a nice pink sky when I looked out the back door. Usually means a change in the weather, but it was a lovely sunny fresh autumn day. Not that I saw much of it working from home.
Watched the work Remembrance Day event over Teams. Usually attend in person but stayed home to supervise mum with her dietary regime. Still not much going on with the prep medicine.
Poppy
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-11
11 November 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8413
photos
174
followers
200
following
86% complete
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
2245
2246
313
314
2247
315
2248
316
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
11th November 2024 6:57am
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
pink
,
silhouette
,
silhouettes
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is really lovely, especially on black.
November 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Very nice
November 11th, 2024
Tia
ace
Nice early morning shot
November 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely colors
November 11th, 2024
