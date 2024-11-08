Previous
Follow the lichen by boxplayer
313 / 365

Follow the lichen

The name of this mural by Bryony Benge-Abbott in a little cut-through between Whittington Hospital and Archway station. I just noticed the colour against the street textures and autumn leaves and didn't look at it closely. Well worth a look next time I'm passing https://medenvnetwork.wordpress.com/2021/05/29/follow-the-lichen/

Went into work via the hospital to pick up mum's prep medicine and dietary instructions for her CT scan next week. Hilarious non-fibre diet needed for 3 days - no fruit, veg, or anything good for you, just dairy, white bread, pasta and rice, and white fish or chicken.

Took longer than ideal as it was a 30 minute wait at the pharmacy for the prep. Didn't get in to work until 10.30. Quiet in the office with just H and E.

Brought home fish and chips and we watched Sound of Metal, engrossing drama about a metal drummer who suddenly loses his hearing. Still not seen M and I but mum saw them in the morning.

Thanks for all the nice bicycle comments.

Waiting https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-11-08

8 November 2024
Archway N19
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, your poor mum! Hope all goes ok for her scan. Love the mural. Very pretty colours.
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Can’t quite decide if this brightens up a dull space or a bit of a mess.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise