The name of this mural by Bryony Benge-Abbott in a little cut-through between Whittington Hospital and Archway station. I just noticed the colour against the street textures and autumn leaves and didn't look at it closely. Well worth a look next time I'm passing https://medenvnetwork.wordpress.com/2021/05/29/follow-the-lichen/
Went into work via the hospital to pick up mum's prep medicine and dietary instructions for her CT scan next week. Hilarious non-fibre diet needed for 3 days - no fruit, veg, or anything good for you, just dairy, white bread, pasta and rice, and white fish or chicken.
Took longer than ideal as it was a 30 minute wait at the pharmacy for the prep. Didn't get in to work until 10.30. Quiet in the office with just H and E.
Brought home fish and chips and we watched Sound of Metal, engrossing drama about a metal drummer who suddenly loses his hearing. Still not seen M and I but mum saw them in the morning.