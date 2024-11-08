Sign up
Photo 2246
Photo 2246
Waiting
On the landing with a view at Whittington Hospital. While picking up mum's prep medicine.
Follow the lichen
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-11-08
8 November 2024
Archway N19
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8408
photos
174
followers
200
following
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
310
2243
311
2244
312
2245
2246
313
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
8th November 2024 9:06am
Tags
window
,
chair
,
view
,
waiting
,
hospital
,
chairs
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks a tad ominous ... it's the hood I think!
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to have a view while waiting.
November 9th, 2024
