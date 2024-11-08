Previous
Waiting by boxplayer
Waiting

On the landing with a view at Whittington Hospital. While picking up mum's prep medicine.

8 November 2024
Archway N19
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Boxplayer

Issi Bannerman ace
Looks a tad ominous ... it's the hood I think!
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to have a view while waiting.
November 9th, 2024  
