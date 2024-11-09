Off back home

Finally caught up with M and I this morning before they left to return home. Dave cooked a halloumi fry-up breakfast for all of us including mum.



After, did some thinking about what we'll need for mum's pre-scan dietary regime and when she has to stay at her flat next weekend while we're away.



Cycled to the park market to pick up cheese and fermented jars of veg. Annoyingly had to cycle to 3 different places to find plain cod for mum.



In the evening, seeing as mum's going to have to subsist on non-fibre bland food for three days, we went to the high street tapas place for way too much food. No room for their lovely puddings.



And then sister S decided she would come and stay next weekend, so no need now to put mum back in her flat.



Walthamstow E17