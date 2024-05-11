Previous
Photo 1795

Club Debris at Jamboree

A brief video clip of last night's fun - from the UK, Club Debris mainly play fabulous toe-tapping music from Quebec. Jessie Jane Collins adds foot percussion.

Club Debris https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-10
Not the Northern Lights https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-11

10 May 2024
King's Cross WC1
10 May 2024

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

