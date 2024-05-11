Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1795
Club Debris at Jamboree
A brief video clip of last night's fun - from the UK, Club Debris mainly play fabulous toe-tapping music from Quebec. Jessie Jane Collins adds foot percussion.
Club Debris
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-10
Not the Northern Lights
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-11
10 May 2024
King's Cross WC1
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
0
Share
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8083
photos
178
followers
206
following
491% complete
View this month »
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Latest from all albums
122
123
2142
124
125
126
2143
1795
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
dance
,
musicians
,
dancing
,
folk
,
folk music
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
jamboree
,
club debris
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close