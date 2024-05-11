Previous
Not the Northern Lights by boxplayer
Photo 2143

Not the Northern Lights

Apart from an almost imperceptible pink tinge in the sky - more my imagination than anything else.

After a night out (indoors), we came back to find millions of amazing images all over Facebook of the aurora borealis taken all over the UK including the south and Walthamstow. Missed it.

10 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

