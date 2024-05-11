Sign up
Photo 2143
Not the Northern Lights
Apart from an almost imperceptible pink tinge in the sky - more my imagination than anything else.
After a night out (indoors), we came back to find millions of amazing images all over Facebook of the aurora borealis taken all over the UK including the south and Walthamstow. Missed it.
Club Debris
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-10
Short video clip of Club Debris at Jamboree
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-05-11
10 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
night
sky
stars
northern lights
aurora borealis
