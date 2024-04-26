Previous
Photo 1794

Sand storm in Aswan

Catching up with holiday photos. A brief clip of the unexpected sand storm buffeting the small boats about.

26 April 2024
Aswan, Egypt
Boxplayer

Casablanca ace
Wow!! Dramatic stuff
May 8th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Blimey! You experienced it all, amazing and love your laugh at the end :-)
May 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I always find it scary…
May 8th, 2024  
Karen ace
Goodness! That's quite something. Desert and water and heat - that's a volatile mix. Makes for great video clips and photos, though - it's dramatic and atmospheric. Very cool to see.
May 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is really striking!
May 8th, 2024  
