Previous
Photo 1794
Sand storm in Aswan
Catching up with holiday photos. A brief clip of the unexpected sand storm buffeting the small boats about.
Abu Simbel
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-26
Crown Empress
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-26
26 April 2024
Aswan, Egypt
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
5
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8077
photos
178
followers
206
following
491% complete
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
boats
,
river
,
boat
,
nile
,
aswan
,
sand storm
Casablanca
ace
Wow!! Dramatic stuff
May 8th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Blimey! You experienced it all, amazing and love your laugh at the end :-)
May 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I always find it scary…
May 8th, 2024
Karen
ace
Goodness! That's quite something. Desert and water and heat - that's a volatile mix. Makes for great video clips and photos, though - it's dramatic and atmospheric. Very cool to see.
May 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is really striking!
May 8th, 2024
