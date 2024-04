Allium triquetrum. Also known as three-cornered leek and snowbell. Not to be confused with wild garlic (allium ursinum) which has very different flowers, broader leaves and a more intense garlicky smell.Originally from the Mediterranean, three-cornered garlic is now considered an invasive species. But like wild garlic it's edible and we happen to have loads of it, presumably self-seeded, in one of our beds.A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.Relic https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-05 5 April 2024Walthamstow E17