Our garden bluebells have suddenly come out - so lovely to see.Hyacinthoides non-scripta - our native bluebells not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells.How to tell the difference https://www.bbowt.org.uk/blog/kate-titford/how-tell-native-bluebell-rest There is a fear that our natives are in danger from hybridisation with the Spanish bluebells - some views from Bug Woman.A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.Extra smooth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-07 7 April 2024Walthamstow E17