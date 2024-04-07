Previous
Bluebells by boxplayer
Photo 1792

Bluebells

Our garden bluebells have suddenly come out - so lovely to see.

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/wildlife-explorer/wildflowers/bluebell

Hyacinthoides non-scripta - our native bluebells not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells.

How to tell the difference https://www.bbowt.org.uk/blog/kate-titford/how-tell-native-bluebell-rest

There is a fear that our natives are in danger from hybridisation with the Spanish bluebells - some views from Bug Woman.

https://bugwomanlondon.com/2016/04/06/wednesday-weed-bluebell/
https://bugwomanlondon.com/2020/04/29/wednesday-weed-bluebells-revisited/

A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.

I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.

Extra smooth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-07

7 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Beautiful….
April 7th, 2024  
Dave ace
Gorgeous flowers
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise