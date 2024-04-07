Sign up
Previous
Photo 1792
Bluebells
Our garden bluebells have suddenly come out - so lovely to see.
https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/wildlife-explorer/wildflowers/bluebell
Hyacinthoides non-scripta - our native bluebells not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells.
How to tell the difference
https://www.bbowt.org.uk/blog/kate-titford/how-tell-native-bluebell-rest
There is a fear that our natives are in danger from hybridisation with the Spanish bluebells - some views from Bug Woman.
https://bugwomanlondon.com/2016/04/06/wednesday-weed-bluebell/
https://bugwomanlondon.com/2020/04/29/wednesday-weed-bluebells-revisited/
A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.
I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.
7 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Bill Davidson
Beautiful….
April 7th, 2024
Dave
ace
Gorgeous flowers
April 7th, 2024
