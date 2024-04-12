Sign up
Previous
Photo 1793
Dancing to Flowers of Edinburgh
Late night session in the Fountain and someone gets up to dance.
Hillsborough colour
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-12
Yorkshire specials
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-12
12 April 2024
Hawes, Wensleydale
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
pub
,
music
,
musicians
,
dancing
,
folk music
,
dancer
,
session
Dorothy
ace
Sounds so exciting!
April 13th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
The very best kind of evening.
April 13th, 2024
