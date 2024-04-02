Sign up
Previous
Photo 1790
Wood forget-me-not
Or Myosotis sylvatica. On my lunchtime stroll found in a planter at the end of a street that's gone a little wild.
https://bugwomanlondon.com/2017/04/05/wednesday-weed-forget-me-not/
https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/wildlife-explorer/wildflowers/wood-forget-me-not
A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.
I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.
Shades of pink
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-02
Kestrel and magnolia
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-02
2 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
3
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8024
photos
174
followers
204
following
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
wild
,
forget-me-not
,
myosotis sylvatica
,
wild flower
,
bug woman
,
wednesday weed
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely with the droplets.
April 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I love these, beautiful!
April 2nd, 2024
Helen Jane
lovely sharp capture of these little flowers
April 2nd, 2024
