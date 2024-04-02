Previous
Wood forget-me-not by boxplayer
Photo 1790

Wood forget-me-not

Or Myosotis sylvatica. On my lunchtime stroll found in a planter at the end of a street that's gone a little wild.

https://bugwomanlondon.com/2017/04/05/wednesday-weed-forget-me-not/

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/wildlife-explorer/wildflowers/wood-forget-me-not

A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.

I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.

Shades of pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-02
Kestrel and magnolia https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-02

2 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely with the droplets.
April 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I love these, beautiful!
April 2nd, 2024  
Helen Jane
lovely sharp capture of these little flowers
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise