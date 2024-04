Wood forget-me-not

Or Myosotis sylvatica. On my lunchtime stroll found in a planter at the end of a street that's gone a little wild.A blogger called Bug Woman who posts about nature in her small corner of North London and beyond has a feature called Wednesday Weed where she highlights the wild plants growing in our midst.I thought it would be fun to track down some of the 'weeds' she features.Shades of pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-02 Kestrel and magnolia https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-02 2 April 2024Walthamstow E17