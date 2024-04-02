Previous
Shades of pink by boxplayer
93 / 365

Shades of pink

Very attractive shades of pink in this blossom in the small local park on a lunchtime stroll - getting used to my new Blundstone boots.

Worked from home to ease back into work after the long bank holiday weekend. Funnily enough today was the day the updated workplace attendance policy came out - mandating 60 percent office working from May. No problem with that - it's better for the organisation and most individuals.

Still very fresh despite the extended bright intervals through the day. Was reading my notes from this time last year and I'd commented that we'd not had a single warm day in March, so has been similar.

No sign of a cold yet with us or mum, keeping fingers crossed.

Thanks for all the faves and nice comments on yesterday's Olympic park photos.

Kestrel and magnolia https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-02
Wood forget-me-not https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-02

2 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very nice indeed.
April 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blossom.
April 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Spring!
April 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
What a delightful capture of these beautiful blossoms!
April 2nd, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
So pretty and colorful!
April 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful, especially against the blue sky!
April 2nd, 2024  
Helen Jane
delightful capture of the blossom and lovely to see
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise