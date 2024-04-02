Very attractive shades of pink in this blossom in the small local park on a lunchtime stroll - getting used to my new Blundstone boots.
Worked from home to ease back into work after the long bank holiday weekend. Funnily enough today was the day the updated workplace attendance policy came out - mandating 60 percent office working from May. No problem with that - it's better for the organisation and most individuals.
Still very fresh despite the extended bright intervals through the day. Was reading my notes from this time last year and I'd commented that we'd not had a single warm day in March, so has been similar.
No sign of a cold yet with us or mum, keeping fingers crossed.
Thanks for all the faves and nice comments on yesterday's Olympic park photos.