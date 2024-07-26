Sign up
Photo 2189
Harp at the session
A very good, eclectic session at the Roebuck in Warwick, part of Warwick Folk Festival.
North West morris dancers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-26
26 July 2024
Warwick, Warwickshire
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
musician
music
musicians
flute
folk
folk music
harp
session
fiddle
fiddler
